Addressing Mental Health Issues Govt's Top Priority: Salman Sufi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Head of the prime minister's strategic reforms Salman Sufi Wednesday said that the government was taking practical steps to address 'mental health' issues and well-being of the nation on a priority basis that had remained a long-neglected component of healthcare service in our society.

In a move aimed at improving mental health services in the country, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a new mobile application called "Humraaz" and a helpline service 1166 to support public, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Humraaz mobile application was available for both Android and iOS devices, adding, this app was providing users with a wide range of mental health resources, including self-help tools, counseling services, and access to mental health professionals.

'Humraaz' first ever government let mental health service would remove the taboo around the mental health issues, he added.

This app was now offering psychotherapy, daily activity monitoring, connection with professionals, chatbots, WhatsApp support and appointment booking, he further explained.

He said that it was a matter of serious concern that 25 percent of the country's population was suffering from mental health-related issues.

"The aim of the initiative is to provide consultation services and to help improve the health and quality of life of people suffering from deteriorating mental health," said Salman Sufi, adding, the initiative was being launched on directions of the PM.

