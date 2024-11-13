Addressing Pakistan’s mental health crisis with digital solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Pakistan is facing a mental health crisis, with an estimated 24% of the population affected. However, it remains largely unaddressed due to societal stigma, limited resources, and cultural barriers. Women, college students, and children are among the most vulnerable. Mental health struggles, linked to economic instability, family pressures, and gendered expectations, are intensified by a shortage of mental health professionals and awareness.

Women are disproportionately affected by mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. However, cultural norms discourage seeking help. "Women are expected to be the pillars of the family, so mental health struggles are seen as weaknesses," Dr Amina a local mental health professional talking to APP said. Domestic violence and early marriages contribute to untreated mental health struggles among women.

A particularly troubling trend is the reliance on fake spiritual healers (pir) by women in rural areas. “Many women, especially in rural regions, turn to fake spiritual leaders for emotional and mental relief because they feel there’s nowhere else to turn,” Professor Dr. Nasir Ali at PIMS hospital in response to an APP query highlighted another aspect contributing to this growing health issue. “These so-called healers often lack any formal training in mental health, and exploit women’s desperation, offering false promises that only worsen their situation, leaving women vulnerable to exploitation.” He suggested consulting qualified doctors, "as even minor mental health issues can be mishandled, leading to long-term complexities.”

At the same time, mental health issues among men often go unaddressed due to societal norms that discourage emotional vulnerability. "Many men suffer in silence," he further explained, "because expressing emotions is seen as a sign of weakness."

Mental distress is also prevalent among students, with 60% of college and university students reporting significant mental health challenges. These are driven by academic pressures, financial stress, and a lack of social support. Abrish, a bachelor’s student at Quaid e Azam University talking to APP said, "The pressure to succeed academically, along with financial concerns, affects my mental health daily.

Similarly, children face increasing mental health challenges due to unstable family environments, poverty, and child labour. The UNICEF estimates a significant percentage of Pakistani children suffer from anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues.

The rise of digital mental health platforms offers a solution, particularly in underserved rural areas. Humraaz and Sehat Kahani are key platforms providing support.

The Humraaz app, backed by the government and WHO, has helped over 240,000 users with counseling and emotional support. “Humraaz helped me reach out when I couldn’t find help in person,” app’s rural user Sara said.

Sehat Kahani, a telemedicine platform, connects users with mental health professionals through online consultations. Dr. Zainab, a psychiatrist, notes, "Sehat Kahani is expanding access to mental health care, especially in rural areas."

Despite progress, challenges remain in ensuring continuous, personalized care. Platforms like Talkspace and BetterHelp in the U.S. and UK offer direct access to licensed therapists and AI-based tools, models Pakistan could adapt to improve digital mental health care.

To tackle the mental health crisis, Pakistan must integrate digital solutions into its national healthcare system, connecting online support with in-person care. Public health campaigns to raise awareness and reduce stigma are also vital.

Dr. Zainab suggests incorporating mental health care into Primary health services: "Local doctors can be trained to offer initial counseling and refer patients to digital platforms."

Raising awareness about mental health is key to reducing delays in diagnosis and treatment. Many still view mental illness as a personal failing rather than a treatable condition.

Pakistan is at a critical point in addressing its mental health crisis. Platforms like Humraaz and Sehat Kahani offer hope, but broader systemic changes are needed. By adapting global best practices to local needs, Pakistan can create a comprehensive mental health ecosystem, especially for underserved populations.

Breaking stigma, raising awareness, and expanding access are essential to improving mental well-being. With the right approach, digital platforms could transform mental health care delivery in Pakistan.