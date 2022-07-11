UrduPoint.com

Addressing Population Issues Inevitable For Sustainable Socio-economic Development: President

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Addressing population issues inevitable for sustainable socio-economic development: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that in order to promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, the world needed to address the issues related to population, including poverty, health problems, illiteracy, and violation of human.

The president, in his message on World Population Day annually observed on July 11, said the resolution of population related issues was possible by narrowing the gap between alarming disparities and biases in gender, age, origin, ethnicity, disability, class, and religion.

He said it was delighting that Pakistan and member countries of the United Nations were commemorating World Population Day, an annual event since 1989, to highlight the significance of population-related matters and issues.

The president said the theme of this year's World Population Day "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all - Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all" was pertinent as in November 2022, the world population would reach the 8 billion mark.

"We need to work together very closely to achieve agenda 2030 by anticipating and understanding the way our population is changing. This is possible if we develop unique responses based on data to mitigate potentially negative effects to fully harness the opportunities that also come with demographic change," the president remarked.

He said Pakistan had given top priority to the subject of population and its development.

The Council of Common Interests has approved a set of eight recommendations and the National Action Plan (NAP) in consultation with the provincial and regional governments to address the matters related to population in the country inclusively.

"Our data suggests that almost half of the pregnancies in the country are unwanted due to the lack of access to contraceptives. The country is focusing on this issue and will be able to drastically curtail our increasing population in the short term, until demographic transition as seen throughout the world takes over," the president commented.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would take every step possible to fulfil its international commitments and implement the CCI's recommendations and the National Action Plan on population while taking all stakeholders and implementing partners on board.

"I am happy to note that provincial and regional governments, civil society organizations and the private sector have joined hands with the Federal government to advance the agenda of population and development in the country," the president added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Civil Society July November Event All Government Top Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.