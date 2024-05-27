Adeel Siddiqui's Group Retains Possession Of HCCI's Office In Wake Of Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The local authority have returned the control and possession of the office of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) to a group of traders led by HCCI's President Adeel Siddiqui in the wake of May 26 clash between 2 groups of traders.
A police official informed here on Monday that the police had sealed the chamber's office in Saddar area because the 2 sides had adamantly tried to retain and to take control of the premises on May 26.
He recalled that the police had feared that the squabble between the 2 sides might lapse into violence owing to which the cops were deployed to prevent occurrence of such a situation.
The official said that the seal was removed and the group of traders and industrialists led by Siddiqi was handed back possession of the HCCI's secretariat.
Former President of HCCI Seth Goharullah, whose group's license was cancelled by Director General Trade Organization (DGTO), Islamabad, in January, 2020, tried to take back possession of the building.
The latest move was made after Goharullah secured an order from Islamabad High Court which had set aside the DGTO's order about cancelling the HCCI's license and of giving that license later to Siddiqui's group. But the order clearly stated that the DGTO would hear both sides again before deciding which of the 2 groups qualified for the license.
