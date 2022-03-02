'Adele', biggest Korean band 'BTS' & 'The weeknd' sweeps all No 1 spots of IFPI global music charts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The British Singer Adele's '30', The weeknd's 'Save your Tear' along with pop icons and global phenomenon 'BTS', are this year's winners of IFPI global Music charts.

IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, announced its winners for this year's 'Global charts reveals' from 23 February to 1st March 2022. The categories included Global Album All Format Chart, Global Digital Single Chart and Global Artist Chart.

British singer Adele's 30 was announced as winner of 'IFPI's Global Album All Format Chart' leaving behind Olivia Rodrigo, Justine Bieber and Ed sheeran in line.

"Congratulations again to UK superstar Adele winner of this year's IFPIGlobalAlbumAllFormatChart, who also tops this year's IFPIGlobalAlbumSalesChart and for the first time ever the IFPIGlobalAlbumVinylSalesChart with the biggest-selling album of 2021 '30", shared the official Facebook page of IFPI on 1st March 2022.

On the other hand, BTS continued to make history by topping the 'IFPI Global Artist Chart' for the second year in a row.

BTS (consisting of 7 members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook) won 2021's IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. The news marks a landmark moment for the recording industry as the South Korean group become the first act to win the award for two consecutive years.

"Continuing to make Global Chart history, this year's winners are pop icons & global phenomenon BTS. In a landmark moment, the unstoppable South Korean stars are the 1st act to win the award for 2 consecutive years. Congratulations!", announced official page of the representative body.

While the Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer 'The Weeknd' became the first artist ever to win 'Digital single award' back to back beating Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa & BTS who stood at 2nd, 3rd and 4th spot.

"In another Global Charts world 1st, for an unprecedented 2nd year in a row at the top of the chart it's 'The Weeknd'. Met with universal praise, 'Save Your Tears' was a global hit and #1 track of the year. Congratulations!", IFPI applauded the artist over their official Social media handle.