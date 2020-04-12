Adequate arrangements made for COVID-19 treatment : Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that the adequate arrangements were made for the treatment of patients with positive COVID-19 tests.

Health Minister said, "So far we have tested over 36,000 people which is the highest number in the South Asia.

We are having a good recovery rate and over 300 patients have been returned to their homes after complete recoveries. Some areas of Lahore have been completely sealed due to suspects." "In the next stage we will test people at fruit and vegetable markets. This is a war we willhave to fight this as a nation. People have to stop unnecessary movement and stay at homesto stop the transmission of coronavirus," Dr Yasmin concluded.