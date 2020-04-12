UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adequate Arrangements Made For COVID-19 Treatment : Dr Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Adequate arrangements made for COVID-19 treatment : Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that the adequate arrangements were made for the treatment of patients with positive COVID-19 tests.

Health Minister said, "So far we have tested over 36,000 people which is the highest number in the South Asia.

We are having a good recovery rate and over 300 patients have been returned to their homes after complete recoveries. Some areas of Lahore have been completely sealed due to suspects." "In the next stage we will test people at fruit and vegetable markets. This is a war we willhave to fight this as a nation. People have to stop unnecessary movement and stay at homesto stop the transmission of coronavirus," Dr Yasmin concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sunday Market Asia Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

16 minutes ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

46 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

46 minutes ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

46 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Book Authority launches Sharjah Virtual Re ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.