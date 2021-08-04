UrduPoint.com

Adequate Fuel Stocks Available In Country: OGRA Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:57 PM

Spokesman, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said on Wednesday that the country had sufficient reserves of petroleum products to meet consumers' day-to-day needs

"The current stocks in the country are adequate for our consumption and vessels carrying supplies have already reached Pakistan and are in the process of unloading," Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

He made it clear that the fuel supply chain was fully intact and the consumers were getting petroleum products uninterruptedly.

He said the ships carrying supplies of petroleum products had docked at the port and the unloading was in progress.

