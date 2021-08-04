Adequate fuel stocks available in country: OGRA Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Spokesman, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said on Wednesday that the country had sufficient reserves of petroleum products to meet consumers' day-to-day needs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesman, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said on Wednesday that the country had sufficient reserves of petroleum products to meet consumers' day-to-day needs.

"The current stocks in the country are adequate for our consumption and vessels carrying supplies have already reached Pakistan and are in the process of unloading," Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

He made it clear that the fuel supply chain was fully intact and the consumers were getting petroleum products uninterruptedly.

He said the ships carrying supplies of petroleum products had docked at the port and the unloading was in progress.