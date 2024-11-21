Open Menu

Adequate Measures Afoot Improve Churches’ Security In DI Khan: SSP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Adequate measures afoot improve Churches’ security in DI Khan: SSP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Dera Abdul Samad Khan on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to further improve the security of all churches.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held with Christian community representatives and In-charges of Churches which was also attended by DSP Security Alamgir Khan and other security officials concerned.

During the meeting, the SSP Security reviewed the security arrangements made at the Churches. He instructed the Security in-charges to remain vigilant while performing their duties.

He further stated that appropriate measures are being taken to further improve the security arrangements of all churches.

He said the citizens belonging to all religions and every school of thought have a great role in the development, prosperity and security of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Alamgir Christian All

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

35 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

57 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

1 hour ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

4 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan