Adequate measures afoot improve Churches’ security in DI Khan: SSP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Dera Abdul Samad Khan on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to further improve the security of all churches.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held with Christian community representatives and In-charges of Churches which was also attended by DSP Security Alamgir Khan and other security officials concerned.

During the meeting, the SSP Security reviewed the security arrangements made at the Churches. He instructed the Security in-charges to remain vigilant while performing their duties.

He further stated that appropriate measures are being taken to further improve the security arrangements of all churches.

He said the citizens belonging to all religions and every school of thought have a great role in the development, prosperity and security of Pakistan.