Adequate measures taken to control beggary in federal capital: Senate told

Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said Islamabad Police had taken adequate measures to control beggary in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan on Thursday said Islamabad Police had taken adequate measures to control beggary in the Federal capital.

Responding to Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's question in Senate, he said two Anti-Beggary Squads had been established to apprehend the beggars including the minor children loitering in the areas of Islamabad at various points.

These squads were comprised of two upper sub-ordinate, six Jawans/officials and two Lady constables under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Operations and Deputy Superintendent of Police/Rescue-15, he added.

Shahadat said the patrolling system within Islamabad Capital Territory had been revamped and Station House Officers of all the Police Stations had been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue 15 to curb this social evil.

He said a control room had also been established at Rescue-15 under the supervision of a gazette officer and progress regarding the performance of Nakas (police pickets) was being monitored on daily basis.

He said special deployments of Jawans/Officials had also been made from time to time in market areas beside Anti-Beggary Squads and mobile Patrolling.

He informed that the federal capital had been divided in different beats and experienced officers had been deputed in each beat to observe the activities of beggars.

There was one Falcon (vehicle) patrolling in each beat and the officers/officials deployed on patrolling duty had also been briefed for checking of the beggars while moving in the areas, he maintained.

Shahadat said for the elimination/control on beggary, a monthly security duty programme was properly being issued.

He said the personnel of Traffic Division had also been deployed at different signals with the directions to arrest the beggars including male/female/children found bagging there adding the officials of Special Branch had also been deployed at different markets/places in civvies to eliminate this menace.

He further informed that for the control of beggary, the zonal Senior Superintendent of Police and Supervisory Duty Magistrate concerned were directly supervising the campaign against the beggary.

Giving the break-up of last three years, he said police had registered cases against 18 gang leaders while 43 accused were arrested and 35 were punished in 2020.

He said police had registered cases against 17 gang leaders while 441 accused were arrested and 370 were punished in 2021.

He said police had registered cases against 18 gang leaders while 35 accused were arrested and 35 were punished in 2022.

He said 58 cases under 9/10 Vagrancy Act were registered while 15,147 accused were arrested and 347 were punished in 2020.

He said 521 cases under the same Act were registered while 11,806 accused were arrested and 365 were punished in 2021.

He said 301 cases under the same Act were registered while 5,835 accused were arrested and 185 were punished in 2022.

Shahadat said the government had established shelter homes for the poor and needy people in the federal capital.

Moreover, a Child Protection Centre had been established at Humak Model Town Sihalla and a Child Centre and Edhi Home was also established in Sector H-9 for the rehabilitation of women and children, he added.