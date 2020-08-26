Adequate resources to be provided to PHA for beauty of city: Commissioner

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and reiterated her commitment to provide adequate resources to ensure the beauty of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and reiterated her commitment to provide adequate resources to ensure the beauty of the city.

She was addressing a PHA performance review meeting.

DG PHA Yasir Bhatti and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were also present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the DG PHA to prepare workable plans for enhancing resources of the organization.

During a briefing, PHA DG Yasir Bhatti said the PHA had developed two more schemes including three kilometer road from Lahore Road Babae Sargodha to Qainchi Morh with lights and green belts, and plants would be planted at a cost of Rs 4.

3 million.

Similarly, at a cost of Rs 2 million, all the three flyovers of the city, Kutcheri Road and DHQ Chowk would also be renovated. About the monsoon tree plantation, he said that out of the set target of 10,000 saplings, 4200 different shady and flowering plants were planted.

Rai Yasir Bhatti further said that various roads of the city would be made model roads. He said the PHA also planned to increase its resources by setting up food court, restaurants at parks and construction of shops in government lands.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed the officers concernedto immediately remove encroachments inside and outside all parks.