Adequate Steps Being Taken To Eliminate Child Labour: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

Adequate steps being taken to eliminate child labour: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that adequate steps were being taken to overcome the menace of child labour through effective legislation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that adequate steps were being taken to overcome the menace of child labour through effective legislation.

"Elimination of child labour was our mission and every effort would be made in this regard," he said in a message.

He said that child labour was a criminal offence and protection of children's rights was a collective responsibility of the society.

The CM said that children were national asset and giving attention to their upbringing and education should be among priorities of every person.

Child labour could be eliminated through consistent efforts and the citizens should also realize their responsibility in this regard, he said.

The CM said the purpose of observing this day was to educate the people about the hazardous effects of the child labour.

"We should also reiterate our commitment and accelerate our efforts for eliminating the child labour from the society," he added.

