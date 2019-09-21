UrduPoint.com
Adequate Water Necessary For Healthy Life: Falak

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:13 PM

Adequate water necessary for healthy life: Falak

General Physician Dr. Falak Qadir on Saturday said water intake was constantly being ignored by masses and even the nutritionists emphasized over balanced diet, and not on ample water intake which as an integral part of one's diet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :General Physician Dr. Falak Qadir on Saturday said water intake was constantly being ignored by masses and even the nutritionists emphasized over balanced diet, and not on ample water intake which as an integral part of one's diet.

Talking to a private news channel she said, we lose water from our body, primarily via urine and sweat,adding in order to prevent dehydration, we need to drink adequate amount of water.

She said there were many different opinions on how much water you should be drinking every day. Health authorities commonly recommend eight 8-ounce glasses, which equals about 2 liters, or half a gallon.

She explained that the average person needs to drink 6 to 8 glasses of water each day. But it's important to remember that water isn't the only fluid we can consume to reach that goal.

Tea, coffee, milk and sugar-free drinks are all good choices too. Fruit juices and smoothies will also help stave away dehydration but you avoid having more than 150ml of these because they're high in sugar, and you don't get the fibre you normally would from eating actual fruit, she added.

Falak said, increased water intake can help with many health issues like it stops you over-heating and helps your kidneys get rid of waste from your body, and stops you getting constipated and helps you absorb certain vitamins.

Dr. falak said drinking 17 ounces (500 ml) of water can temporarily boost metabolism and several health problems supposedly respond well to increased water intake. Some studies show that those who drink more water have a lower risk of bladder and colorectal cancer.

