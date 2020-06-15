UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADG Given Additional Charge Of Director Finance, Admin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

ADG given additional charge of director finance, admin

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority, Agha Ali Abbas, gave additional charge of Direcrot Finace & Administration to ADG, Chaudhary Muhammad Anwar on administrative grounds here on Monday.

An official source of MDA told APP that deputy director, Ikram Aziz Baloch was relieved of the duties with immediate effect todayThe source informed that Mr Balouch will continue as Deputy Director Enforcement.

Additional Director General (ADG) MDA has been serving on different posts of the authority and has vast experience of the administration, the source informed.

