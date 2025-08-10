Adherence To Constitution, Democratic Process Key To Pakistan’s Integrity: NA Speaker
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday emphasised that the supremacy of Parliament, adherence to the Constitution, rule of law, and continuity of the democratic process are vital to Pakistan’s integrity, development, and prosperity.
In his message marking the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Constituent Assembly, the Speaker emphasized that sustainable progress depends on the uninterrupted functioning of the parliamentary system and the supremacy of constitutional institutions.
The Speaker urged political forces to come together in support of democracy and parliamentary strength, emphasizing that lasting solutions to public, political, and economic challenges lie in collective decision-making within the Parliament.
He affirmed that the current Parliament continues to serve the public in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.
He further emphasized the importance of effective legislation in addressing the country’s pressing challenges.
Paying tribute to the members of the first Assembly, he recalled that the inaugural session of the Constituent Assembly—held on August 10, 1947, in Karachi—was a powerful reflection of the democratic vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.
He noted that the session marked the practical realization of the people’s collective aspirations.
The Speaker underscored that Parliament not only represents 250 million citizens but also bears the core responsibility of ensuring public welfare. He highlighted that since 2015, Pakistan’s Parliament has held the distinction of being the world’s first legislature to operate entirely on solar energy.
Transparency and reform initiatives, he said, are being actively pursued to enhance the House’s performance, while modern technologies are being introduced to ensure timely and accessible public information.
Highlighting recent developments, the Speaker noted that youth internship programs are underway to familiarize youth with the parliamentary system. These efforts aim to improve public access, build institutional capacity, and promote greater efficiency.
