MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Multan, Dr. Safdar Hussain Wahga, stressed the need to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's teachings during a seminar titled "Quaid Seminar," organized by the Multan Arts Council on Tuesday in honor of Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary.

Dr. Wahga stressed the importance of educating the younger generation about the immense political contributions of Quaid-e-Azam to instill in them a sense of pride in the sacrifices of their forefathers.

Director Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaiser highlighted that leaders like Quaid-e-Azam were a true blessing, while praising his unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan until his last breath.

DEO Secondary Sheikh Rafiq Ahmed,Deputy DEO, Aslam Qaisrani,social leader and educationist Mian Naeem Arshad also spoke on the occasion.

The seminar also featured speeches by students, including Khurram Naeem, Hanzala, Syeda Rida Fatima, and Anaya Imran, who shared insights on Quaid-e-Azam’s enduring legacy and principles.