(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that adherence to the Quaid-e-Azam's ideology could make us defeat all the odds.

On celebrations of the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister on his Twitter handle said that as a nation, they had failed to live up to the Quaid's ideals.

"Nothing undermines a nation more than lack of unity.

Adherence to Quaid's ideology can make us defeat all the odds. My resolve on this Day is to keep working for the well-being of our people," he added.

In a related tweet, he said Quaid-i-Azam single-handedly changed the course of history through his sheer will power, clarity of thought & unwavering struggle.

"Commitment to constitutionalism marked his leadership. His motto of unity, faith & discipline continues to serve as a clarion call for the nation," he added.