UrduPoint.com

Adherence To Quaid's Ideology Can Make Us Defeat All Odds: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Adherence to Quaid's ideology can make us defeat all odds: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that adherence to the Quaid-e-Azam's ideology could make us defeat all the odds.

On celebrations of the birthday of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister on his Twitter handle said that as a nation, they had failed to live up to the Quaid's ideals.

"Nothing undermines a nation more than lack of unity.

Adherence to Quaid's ideology can make us defeat all the odds. My resolve on this Day is to keep working for the well-being of our people," he added.

In a related tweet, he said Quaid-i-Azam single-handedly changed the course of history through his sheer will power, clarity of thought & unwavering struggle.

"Commitment to constitutionalism marked his leadership. His motto of unity, faith & discipline continues to serve as a clarion call for the nation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Twitter Sunday All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

4 hours ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

13 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

13 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

13 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.