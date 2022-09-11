UrduPoint.com

Adherence To Quaid's Principle Unity, Faith, Discipline Vital For Country's Uplift: Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Adherence to Quaid's principle unity, faith, discipline vital for country's uplift: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior politician Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday urged upon to adhere to principles of unity, faith and discipline for matchless development in the country.

He expressed these remarks in a ceremony at Multan Post Graduate College, in connection with the Quaid-e-Azam anniversary, organized by Young Pakistanis Organization, here on Sunday.

Syed Fakhar Imam Shah said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was one of the great leaders of the 20th century. He changed the geography of the world and gave us our dear homeland Pakistan. The ceremony was presided over by eminent educationist and writer, president of Pakistan Forum, Multan, Professor Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Speaking at the seminar, Syed Fakhar Imam Shah said that the two-nation theory was the precursor to the establishment of Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam further said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought manfully against the insidious tactics of the Hindus and the Britishers and got a separate homeland for the Muslims.

"Youth are the future and ray of hope of Pakistan.

Youth has a special responsibility to remove darkness and spread light in the dear homeland by working hard round the clock. Fakhar also underlined the need to modernize the education system as it was vital to put the country on a path leading to progress and prosperity." We should follow the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam and develop country on pattern of aspirations by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam in real terms.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan did not get a leader like Quaid-e-Azam after him, but today there is someone who is moving forward with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam," he hinted.

Professor Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui and Dr. Murid Hussain Malik also spoke and stated that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader of the century. Other speakers namely Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Chaudhry Abrar Hussain and Naeem Iqbal Naeem said that the new generation should make Quaid-e-Azam as their role model and follow the teachings of the great man.

On the occasion, a special speech contest and national anthem competition was arranged in which the position holders were given prizes.

