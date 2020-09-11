UrduPoint.com
Adherence To Quaid's Principles Can Uplift Pakistan: PML Leader

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:52 PM

The Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Syed Fasihul Hassnain Shah Friday said that the best way of paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to adhere to his principle of unity, faith and discipline

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Syed Fasihul Hassnain Shah Friday said that the best way of paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to adhere to his principle of unity, faith and discipline.

Talking to APP, Syed Fashihul Hassnain said that Qaid possessed a high degree of uprightness, honesty, integrity, courage and conviction and never compromised on his principles by not permitting expediency to influence his judgments. He said the need to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline was never as great as it is today, adding that by following Quaid's principles we would overcome all our challenges including economic instability, poverty and the threat of militant mindset.

Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah is the founder of Pakistan and he had declared Kashmir as a jugular vein of Pakistan, Fasihul Hassnain said and demanded that we must step forward to liberate occupied Jammu and Kashmir from illegal occupation of India. He said Pakistan will remain forever as it was created after great sacrifices of our elders who had laid down their lives for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Fasihul Hassnain Shah said we should follow in the footsteps of the founder of Pakistan to make our country a welfare state in real sense.

