Adhering to Quaid’s principles key to prosperity: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th birth anniversary, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Tuesday that following Jinnah’s guiding principles—Faith, Unity, and Discipline—can lead the country toward progress and prosperity.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he stated that Jinnah is amongst one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century. He further remarked that leaders like Quaid-e-Azam are born in centuries.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's charismatic personality played a pivotal role in inspiring the Muslims of the subcontinent to strive for freedom and unity. His exceptional leadership qualities helped ignite a sense of nationhood among Muslims, who were previously fragmented and disenfranchised ¹.

He described Quaid-e-Azam as a principled, dignified, talented, patient, pragmatic, and resilient leader who neither compromised on his principles, nor did he attempt to impose his decisions upon others.

He expressed these thoughts in his message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam's 148th birth anniversary, which is celebrated with national zeal and utmost respect on December 25 each year.

The Speaker further emphasized that there is an even greater need for establishing unity within our ranks to confront the challenges currently being faced by the country.

All political forces to set aside their differences and strive for unity in the collective effort of nation-building.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also added that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is to follow his guiding principles in order to truly transform the country into an Islamic welfare state, as envisioned by the founders of Pakistan. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary serves as a day of reaffirming our commitment to unite our ranks and work together to fulfill his mission, thereby making this country a great nation.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, stated that we must unite in our efforts to transform Pakistan into Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan.

He highlighted that the Muslims of the subcontinent rendered matchless sacrifices under the exemplary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate homeland.

He remarked that Quaid-e-Azam is one of the greatest leaders of the Muslim Ummah. He concluded by stressing the need to promote the rule of law, social justice, and national unity in order to implement Quaid-e-Azam’s principles to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.