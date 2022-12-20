Adhoc committee formed for Gymkhana

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A 20-member adhoc committee has been formed for the establishment of Sialkot Gymkhana.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi will be chairman of the committee, said a news release issued by district information office here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue, ADC Finance, ADCG, AC Sialkot, Deputy Director (DD) Development and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) will be the members of the committee while Umer Mir Secretary, Fazal Jilani, Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Amin Ahsan, Junaid Shahid, Zahid Latif Malik, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Imran Shahid, Rafay Riaz,Majid Bhatta, Mian Imran Akbar, Shahid Raza and Abdul Ghafoor Malik will be the executivemembers.