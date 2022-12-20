UrduPoint.com

Adhoc Committee Formed For Gymkhana

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Adhoc committee formed for Gymkhana

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A 20-member adhoc committee has been formed for the establishment of Sialkot Gymkhana.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi will be chairman of the committee, said a news release issued by district information office here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue, ADC Finance, ADCG, AC Sialkot, Deputy Director (DD) Development and President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) will be the members of the committee while Umer Mir Secretary, Fazal Jilani, Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Amin Ahsan, Junaid Shahid, Zahid Latif Malik, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Imran Shahid, Rafay Riaz,Majid Bhatta, Mian Imran Akbar, Shahid Raza and Abdul Ghafoor Malik will be the executivemembers.

Related Topics

Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

11 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

25 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

3 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

3 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.