Adiala flyover to be opened before Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Adiala flyover's completion journey is about to culminate into opening for the public as the last phase regarding ramps clearance has been completed too.

Located at Khawaja Corporation Chowk, the mega interchange is undergoing the finishing touches which is also closer to completion. The Rs 2.1 billion (approx) worth project is an 'ad on' project heading to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which separately will be having 5 flyovers.

The project opening was twice delayed due to some factorial causes but remained continued without any pause.

"A few weeks delay is not caused by technical nor by the human resource but due to circumstantial factors", said Rana Qasim Ali, Executive Engineer Punjab Highways Department, during an exclusive interaction with APP here on Sunday.

The structural work of a major bridge project has been successfully completed, with final finishing works now in progress, according to the Executive Engineer.

The project is situated at one of the city’s busiest built-up areas, where construction has been carried out without traffic closure—except during the girder launching. There are 56 girders launched on the bridge.

"Despite the challenges of working in a high-traffic zone, the department has accelerated progress significantly, jumping from 55% to 85% physical completion in just 15 days", Qamar said adding that authorities aim to complete 80% of the associated roadwork and fully finish the flyover section in first week of June.

Rana Qamar Ali highlighted the difficulties of executing construction during peak traffic hours but lauded the efforts of the department and administration in maintaining momentum. Additional activities, including roadwork and structural enhancements are also underway at the site.

The project represents a critical infrastructure upgrade for the city, balancing construction demands with minimal disruption to daily commuters.

The flyover's linked road is tailed with re-carpeting project of Rs1.93 billion worth, from Khawaja Corporation to Gorakhpur. The road plays an important linkage for frequent commuters on Adiala Road covering a massive population.

The Khawaja Corporation flyover is 1,915 feet long and 52 feet wide, along with two long service roads 22-ft each on both sides. Initially, June 2025 was set as the deadline for its completion by the government, later on, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the concerned quarters for expeditious work to complete it sooner.

"True work acceleration is evident on the ground, as we have utilized all the best possible resources on the project ensuring quality work under the vision of CM Punjab", said Executive Engineer.

The flyover will accommodate the traffic flow of nearing 80,000 vehicles per day with reduced time and smooth commuting.

