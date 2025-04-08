Adiala Flyover To Be Opened In April
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The much needed Adiala flyover project is about to be functional as its ramp clearance had also been completed. Located at Khawaja Corporation, the mega interchange is almost completed, followed by finishing work which is also near to completion. The Rs.2.0 billion (approx) worth project will enhance smooth traveling for the commuters as an 'ad on' project leading to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which separately will be having 5 flyovers.
In a brief interaction with APP on Tuesday, Almas Sabeeh, Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) informed that the Khawaja Corporation flyover was to be opened on Chand Raat (last night before Eid ul Fitr), but due to some certain reasons it got delayed.
"A few weeks delay occurred due to some issues like rains etc., and now, we are expecting to open it in the same (April) month", said the AC Cantt.
He informed that the contractors were paid the construction cost accordingly, leaving no payments issues.
However the problems arise related to the acquired land are being resolved.
It is pertinent to mention that the flyover is physically connected with Adyala Road reconstruction and re-carpeting project of Rs.1.93 billion worth, from Khawaja Corporation to Gorakhpur. The road plays an important linking role for frequent commuters on Adyala Road covering a massive population.
The Khawaja Corporation flyover is about 1,900 feet long and 52 feet wide, along with two 22-foot long service roads on both sides.
Initially, June 2025 was set as the deadline for its completion by the government, later on, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the concerned quarters for expeditious work to complete it sooner.
"We have utilized all the best possible resources to complete the flyover by April 2025", said Almas Sabeeh AC Cantt.
The Assistant Commissioner also reiterated that the District Government was intensely engaged in various initiatives of the government under the vision of CM Punjab.
