Adiala Jail admin directed to reply in written for not allowing Asifa Bhutto Zardari to meet father

An Accountability Court (AC) Friday sought written reply from Adiala Jail administration in a contempt of the court plea for not giving permission to Asifa Bhutto Zardari to meet her father Asif Ali Zardari despite court orders

The jail officials informed the court that the petitioner did not allow due to prisoner's certain health condition.

Petitioner's counsel prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the jail administration for not complying the court directives.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir directed the jail administration to submit a written reply regarding the matter and adjourned hearing of the case until September 18.

During the hearing, Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch and ASP Ayesha Gul were also in attendance along with the officials of Adiala Jail.