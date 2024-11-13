Adiala Jail New Superintendent Appointed To Pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2024 | 11:21 AM
PTI leader says they have no expectation of leniency and hold no illusions about receiving humane treatment
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Tuesday alleged that the new superintendent of Adiala Jail was appointed specifically to harass PTI and its chairman, Imran Khan.
Marwat addressed the recent refusal of access to meet Imran Khan, calling it a violation of court rulings. He stated that implementing Section 144 within the jail is unreasonable and that prohibiting visits contradicts judicial orders.
“The new superintendent of Adiala Jail has been brought in to put pressure on PTI and Imran Khan. We have no expectation of leniency and hold no illusions about receiving humane treatment. Instead, we anticipate facing oppression, cruelty, and authoritarianism,” said Marwat.
Regarding the detention of PTI leaders who arrived at Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan, Marwat criticized the government, claiming that opposition leaders from the National and Punjab Assemblies are being unlawfully detained.
“Today, our leaders holding constitutional offices are being abducted, tarnishing the government’s image internationally. Previously, people feared police stations and FIRs, but now that fear is waning,” he remarked.
On PTI’s upcoming protest plans, Marwat referenced the significant impact of Bangladeshi protests, where a turnout of 300,000 dismantled the government.
He expressed confidence that if 200,000 to 300,000 Pakistanis rally from any region, others would follow suit, including in Punjab.
“If we fail in this final protest, it may take six months to regain momentum. People are ready to protest; they just need encouragement. They should understand that if they come out, there could be arrests and tear gas shelling,” Marwat said.
