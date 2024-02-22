Adiala Jail Officials Unveil Reasons Behind Keeping Bushra Bibi At Bani Gala
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
A report submitted before the Islamabad High Court has revealed that there are certain challenges including logistical and security, therefore shifting her from Bani Gala to Adiala is not feasible.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) The adiala jail authorities have shared the reasons as to why they kept Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala instead of jail.
The jail officials submitted a report before the Islamabad High Court seized with the hearing of a plea seeking directives for shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail.
Justice Mian Gul Hassan was hearing the case.
The jail officials submitted a report and said that shifting Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not practical. They said that there are reasons including logistical and security challenges that preclude Bushra Bibi's transfer to the facility.
With Adiala Jail already accommodating 250 female inmates, accommodating Bushra Bibi posed significant constraints, said a report submitted by the relevant officials.
Bushra Bibi, convicted in the Toosha Khana and illegal marriage case, remains resolute in contesting her sentence. She argues that transferring her to Adiala Jail is imperative for parity with other political detainees, asserting that refusal would contravene principles of legal equality.
The Islamabad Commissioner is yet to submit his report and he made a request for more time. The court accepted his request and put off further hearing for two weeks.
