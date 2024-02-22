Open Menu

Adiala Jail Officials Unveil Reasons Behind Keeping Bushra Bibi At Bani Gala

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala  

A report submitted before the Islamabad High Court has revealed that there are certain challenges including logistical and security, therefore shifting her from Bani Gala to Adiala is not feasible.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) The adiala jail authorities have shared the reasons as to why they kept Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala instead of jail.

The jail officials submitted a report before the Islamabad High Court seized with the hearing of a plea seeking directives for shifting of Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan was hearing the case.

The jail officials submitted a report and said that shifting Bushra Bibi from Bani Gala to Adiala jail was not practical. They said that there are reasons including logistical and security challenges that preclude Bushra Bibi's transfer to the facility.

With Adiala Jail already accommodating 250 female inmates, accommodating Bushra Bibi posed significant constraints, said a report submitted by the relevant officials.

Bushra Bibi, convicted in the Toosha Khana and illegal marriage case, remains resolute in contesting her sentence. She argues that transferring her to Adiala Jail is imperative for parity with other political detainees, asserting that refusal would contravene principles of legal equality.

The Islamabad Commissioner is yet to submit his report and he made a request for more time. The court accepted his request and put off further hearing for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Jail Marriage Resolute Bani Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

18 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

15 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

16 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

16 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan