Adiala Jail Superintendent Refuses Online Meetings Between Imran, His Lawyers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 22, 2024 | 05:39 PM

The court observes that the Punjab chief minister, as per the media reports, had announced online meetings for the family members and now decline has raised serious questions, with directions to the law officer to come up with the reply on the next hearing.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) The Adiala Jail Superintendent on Friday decline to arrange an online meeting between Imran Khan and his legal representatives.

His decline sparked a controversy and legal action.

The matter surfaced during a hearing of a case taken up by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court on a plea seeking permission for a lawyer's meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail cited regulations prohibiting online meetings, submitting that such arrangements are not permitted under jail rules.

“Due to security reasons, the meetings have been suspended since March 12 due to security concerns raised by threat alerts,” said the superintendent of jail.

At this, the court referred to the recent media reports that the Punjab chief minister had announced online meeting facilities in Kot Lakhpat jail.

The court said that the chief minister had proudly said that it was going to be the first jail in Asia to offer such amenities.

“If there is no permission in the jail rules then how such illegal action started in Kot Lakhpat jail,” asked the judge while addressing the law officer.

The judge also remarked that the jail authorities, in their reply, admitted that the actions of chief ministers are illegal.

“You are saying that the court order cannot be implemented, and that amendment is needed,” the judge further remarked.

On it, the state counsel asked the court to give more time to seek instructions.

At this, the court directed the law officer that submit your reply on the next date of hearing.

“The AGP should take position on the next date of hearing,” the judge remarked.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for March 29.

