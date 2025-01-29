Adiala prisoner ended talks after losing deal hope: Azma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the prisoner in Adiala Jail ended negotiations with the government committee after losing hopes for a deal.

"A person who uses back doors does not believe in negotiations," Azma Bokhari said.

In response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said politics of these people was still incomplete unless they mention Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "The certified corrupt leader of PTI, along with his corrupt family, is desperately seeking an NRO (a deal) and this is not Nawaz Sharif’s fault," she added.

Azma said, "Maryam Nawaz is busy serving people of Punjab.

Every day she is introducing revolutionary projects for the people of Punjab."

Azma said, "Nawaz Sharif did not tell the prisoner in Adiala Jail to incite rebellions on May 9 and November 26." She pointed out that "the founder of PTI had lived his entire life relying on crutches, and a person walking on crutches can never become a leader."

She added, "A person who gives no importance to anyone except himself, negotiating with such a person is a waste of time." Azma Bokhari concluded by saying, "Look at the irony of time, today terrorists of May 9 and the thieves of Toshakhana are searching for back doors to seek an NRO."