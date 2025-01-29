Adiala Prisoner Ended Talks After Losing Deal Hope: Azma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM
Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the prisoner in Adiala Jail ended negotiations with the government committee after losing hopes for a deal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the prisoner in Adiala Jail ended negotiations with the government committee after losing hopes for a deal.
"A person who uses back doors does not believe in negotiations," Azma Bokhari said.
In response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said politics of these people was still incomplete unless they mention Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "The certified corrupt leader of PTI, along with his corrupt family, is desperately seeking an NRO (a deal) and this is not Nawaz Sharif’s fault," she added.
Azma said, "Maryam Nawaz is busy serving people of Punjab.
Every day she is introducing revolutionary projects for the people of Punjab."
Azma said, "Nawaz Sharif did not tell the prisoner in Adiala Jail to incite rebellions on May 9 and November 26." She pointed out that "the founder of PTI had lived his entire life relying on crutches, and a person walking on crutches can never become a leader."
She added, "A person who gives no importance to anyone except himself, negotiating with such a person is a waste of time." Azma Bokhari concluded by saying, "Look at the irony of time, today terrorists of May 9 and the thieves of Toshakhana are searching for back doors to seek an NRO."
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20
Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 2054 seconds ago
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara15 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-2615 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party42 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland15 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge15 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events14 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project30 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident30 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies30 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari30 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of most polluted cities24 minutes ago