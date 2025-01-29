Open Menu

Adiala Prisoner Ended Talks After Losing Deal Hope: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 08:38 PM

Adiala prisoner ended talks after losing deal hope: Azma

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the prisoner in Adiala Jail ended negotiations with the government committee after losing hopes for a deal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday the prisoner in Adiala Jail ended negotiations with the government committee after losing hopes for a deal.

"A person who uses back doors does not believe in negotiations," Azma Bokhari said.

In response to Barrister Saif’s statement, she said politics of these people was still incomplete unless they mention Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. "The certified corrupt leader of PTI, along with his corrupt family, is desperately seeking an NRO (a deal) and this is not Nawaz Sharif’s fault," she added.

Azma said, "Maryam Nawaz is busy serving people of Punjab.

Every day she is introducing revolutionary projects for the people of Punjab."

Azma said, "Nawaz Sharif did not tell the prisoner in Adiala Jail to incite rebellions on May 9 and November 26." She pointed out that "the founder of PTI had lived his entire life relying on crutches, and a person walking on crutches can never become a leader."

She added, "A person who gives no importance to anyone except himself, negotiating with such a person is a waste of time." Azma Bokhari concluded by saying, "Look at the irony of time, today terrorists of May 9 and the thieves of Toshakhana are searching for back doors to seek an NRO."

Recent Stories

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF ..

SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025

13 minutes ago
 PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma til ..

PHC defers hearing against Arbab Alamgir, Asma till Feb 20

54 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid tours Arab Health 2025

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..

28 minutes ago
 Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia ..

Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..

15 minutes ago
 Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as ..

Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..

15 minutes ago
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in fi ..

Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test

15 minutes ago

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

42 minutes ago
 Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages b ..

Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP reg ..

IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..

15 minutes ago
 Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood re ..

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..

14 minutes ago
 OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan