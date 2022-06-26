UrduPoint.com

Adiala Residents Urge WASA To Address Acute Water Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022

Adiala residents urge WASA to address acute water shortage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The residents of Adyala Road urged the Water and Sanitation Agency to resolve the acute water shortage prevalent in the area which was pending for the past six months.

The water shortage issue was aggravating in several areas including UC Daman Syedan, Mumtaz Market, Ali Town, and Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The area residents said that several times in the past they had brought the issue of shortage of water before WASA department to address it on urgent basis.

"There is severe water crisis in the areas adjacent to Adyala Road. Tanker mafia is active in the area. A water tanker is being sold for Rs 6,000 to 7,000 by the tanker mafia," the residents said.

The WASA officials on the issue responded that water was available in tube wells on Adyala Road, whereas the connections provided by WAPDA were not able to run water pumping motors.

WAPDA has been given a new estimate by the WASA department and it was hoped that the issue would be resolved in two to three days, he said.

The Kehkashan Water Scheme has been prepared on Adyala Road, whereas only WAPDA connections were awaited to operationalize in the the scheme.

He added that 20% of the water was still available in the supply system of the area, which was not sufficient to meet the demand.

