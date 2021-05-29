UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adiala Road In Dilapidated Condition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Adiala Road in dilapidated condition

The residents of Adiala Road on Friday stressed Chaklala Cantonment Board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in their respective areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The residents of Adiala Road on Friday stressed Chaklala Cantonment board and Punjab Highways Department to carry out repair work of dilapidated road falling in their respective areas.

The residents said that no repair work had been done in the last many years and various parts of the road were in bad condition.

Muhammad Ali, a resident of Jahari stop said that the road had turned into a drain which had led to a number of accidents and was creating great inconvenience for the motorists.

A resident of Private Housing Society Nadeem Malik said that portion of the road had been washed away due to stagnant sewerage water which was leading to traffic snarls along the road.

Another resident Waheed Qurashi said that this road is not only damaging vehicles but it is also affecting public health due to accumulation of sewerage and rainwater on the road. A huge population depends on this road.

In case of emergency, one cannot imagine travelling on this road with ease and in case there is some patient inside a vehicle, he/she has to suffer due to the bumpy ride, he strongly denounced.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Housing

Recent Stories

Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

9 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits ..

32 minutes ago

NAN Karachi's Regional Board approves cases wort ..

6 minutes ago

Lady Doctor dies from post Covid complications

6 minutes ago

Body of abducted minor recovered

6 minutes ago

Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held, Rawalpindi r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.