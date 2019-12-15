Adiala Road in pathetic condition

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The condition of Adiala Road is fast deteriorating due to non maintenance by Chaklala Cantonment and Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas.

A number of accidents have occurred as traffic in the area is increasing drastically due to a large number of housing colonies.

The residents have demanded timely action before the cost becomes unbearable.

Meanwhile, the residents have also demanded timely repair of Dhoke Juma road which is the major link to various areas and helps deload Tulsa road which is becoming a commercial hub.

They have appealed the authorities concerned for undertaking tree plantation in the area to check ever increasing pollution.

Despite several attempts by the residents to contact the concerned authorities, no positive response was given to resolve the issue.