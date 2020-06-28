UrduPoint.com
Adiala Road In Pathetic Condition

Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Adiala Road in pathetic condition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The condition of Adiala Road is fast deteriorating due to non maintenance by Chaklala Cantonment and Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas.

A number of accidents have occurred as traffic in the area is increasing drastically due to large of housing colonies. The residents demanded timely action before the cost becomes unbearable.

Similarly the residents called timely repair of Dhoke Juma road which is major link to various areas and helps deload Tulsa road which is becoming a commercial hub.

Similarly, the residents demanded for undertaking tree plantation in area to check ever increasing pollution. Despite several attempts by the residents to contact the concerned authorities, no positive response was given to resolve the issue.

More Stories From Pakistan

