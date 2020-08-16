UrduPoint.com
Adiala Road Needs Repair

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

Adiala Road needs repair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The condition of Adiala Road is fast deteriorating due to non maintenance by Chaklala Cantonment and Punjab Highway Authority in their respective areas. A number of accidents have occurred as traffic in the area is increasing drastically due to large of housing colonies.

The residents demanded timely action to redress the problem.

Similarly, the residents called timely repair of Dhoke Juma road which is major link to various areas and helps de-load Tulsa road which is becoming a commercial hub. Similarly, the residents demanded for undertaking tree plantation in area to check ever increasing pollution.

