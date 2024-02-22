Adialal Jail Administration Denies Access To PTI’s Leaders To Imran Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:12 PM
PTI's nominee for prime minister office Omar Ayub criticizes the authorities for blocking access to Imran Khan despite court orders.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2024) Omar Ayub, the nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the Ministry of Prime Minister, expressed strong condemnation regarding the refusal to permit a meeting with PTI's founder, Imran Khan.
Addressing the media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Omar Ayub voiced his discontent, stating, “We stand outside Adiala Jail in compliance with the Supreme Court's orders to engage with Imran Khan, yet we are barred from entry. In a nation where jail authorities disregard judicial directives, how can stability prevail? Our rights are being infringed upon. Where should we seek recourse for justice?”
He emphasized, “With intraparty elections on the horizon, it is imperative to convene with our leader.
Today, the court has granted permission for a rendezvous with PTI's founder. The court's decree has been dispatched to the Adiala Jail administration. Regrettably, we are denied access to the PTI founder. What instills fear in the Punjab government and the jail administration? Our entitlements are being denied. We will pursue our rights through the corridors of the Supreme Court or the International Court."
Omar Ayub said, “PTI has entrusted me with the nomination for the Ministry of Prime Minister. Why are our constitutional and legal prerogatives withheld? We shall knock on the doors of justice once more,”.
