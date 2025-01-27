Adieu for superintendent district jail Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A farewell dinner was organized for retiring Superintendent District Jail Bhakkar

Zamurd Bano at the Regional Office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of

Prisons Sargodha Region.

The event, organized by DIG Prisons Sargodha Region, Saadullah Gondal,

was attended by prison superintendents from across the region, retired officers,

and distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, DIG Saadullah Gondal expressed his gratitude for her

contributions, stating, "We are thankful to Superintendent Zamurd Bano’s invaluable

services and wish her the best for her future.

As a woman in a traditionally

male-dominated field, she had inspired countless other women to pursue

careers in law enforcement. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment

to justice had been a beacon of hope for many."

During the event, attendees praised Zamurd Bano’s relentless efforts and

significant achievements in the Prisons Department. In recognition of her

services, she was presented with commemorative shields by the Inspector

General of Prisons Punjab and DIG SaadUllah Gondal.