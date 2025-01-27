Open Menu

Adieu For Superintendent District Jail Bhakkar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Adieu for superintendent district jail Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A farewell dinner was organized for retiring Superintendent District Jail Bhakkar

Zamurd Bano at the Regional Office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of

Prisons Sargodha Region.

The event, organized by DIG Prisons Sargodha Region, Saadullah Gondal,

was attended by prison superintendents from across the region, retired officers,

and distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, DIG Saadullah Gondal expressed his gratitude for her

contributions, stating, "We are thankful to Superintendent Zamurd Bano’s invaluable

services and wish her the best for her future.

As a woman in a traditionally

male-dominated field, she had inspired countless other women to pursue

careers in law enforcement. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment

to justice had been a beacon of hope for many."

During the event, attendees praised Zamurd Bano’s relentless efforts and

significant achievements in the Prisons Department. In recognition of her

services, she was presented with commemorative shields by the Inspector

General of Prisons Punjab and DIG SaadUllah Gondal.

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

20 minutes ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

20 minutes ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

20 minutes ago
 vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

26 minutes ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

31 minutes ago
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

41 minutes ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

1 hour ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

1 hour ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

2 hours ago
 UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash Universi ..

UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative ..

Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan