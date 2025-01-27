Adieu For Superintendent District Jail Bhakkar
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A farewell dinner was organized for retiring Superintendent District Jail Bhakkar
Zamurd Bano at the Regional Office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of
Prisons Sargodha Region.
The event, organized by DIG Prisons Sargodha Region, Saadullah Gondal,
was attended by prison superintendents from across the region, retired officers,
and distinguished guests.
Speaking at the event, DIG Saadullah Gondal expressed his gratitude for her
contributions, stating, "We are thankful to Superintendent Zamurd Bano’s invaluable
services and wish her the best for her future.
As a woman in a traditionally
male-dominated field, she had inspired countless other women to pursue
careers in law enforcement. Her dedication, perseverance, and commitment
to justice had been a beacon of hope for many."
During the event, attendees praised Zamurd Bano’s relentless efforts and
significant achievements in the Prisons Department. In recognition of her
services, she was presented with commemorative shields by the Inspector
General of Prisons Punjab and DIG SaadUllah Gondal.
