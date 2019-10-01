UrduPoint.com
Adil Bashir Takes Charge As Chairman APTMA Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:23 PM

Adil Bashir takes charge as Chairman APTMA Punjab

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjabheld at the Punjab office of the Association Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjabheld at the Punjab office of the Association Tuesday.The induction of the newly elected unopposed Chairman APTMA Punjab Adil Bashir along with Senior Vice Chairman AbdulRahim Nasir, Vice Chairman Aamir Sheikh, and Treasurer Kamran Arshad took place in the presence of the general body ofthe Association.Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA Punjab Adil Bashir thanked all Punjab Zone members, Group Leader Mr.

GoharEjaz and Central outgoing Chairman Mr. Syed Ali Ahsan for their continued confidence and valuable support.While terming the preceding one year as challenging one, he said withdrawal of SRO 1125 zero-rating of 5 exporting sectors,delay in notification of regionally competitive energy tariff and non-availability of enabling environment for investment andgrowth were the major challenges industry is confronted with.

However, he added, a series of meetings with the government functionaries led to the resolution of some of the issues facedby the industry.He said APTMA management is further engaged with the government to develop long term textile policy for the growth andsustainability of the industry.

Energy affordability has been the main issue of the Punjab industry which has been resolvedfor now but it is high time that the billing mechanism is also settled and the industry doesn't have to go the court again andagain to get the government notified tariffs implemented, he added.

