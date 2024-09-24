Adivsor Holds Khuli Katcheri
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Federal Ombudsman, Mian Muhammad Shafi here on Tuesday held Khuli Katcheri (Open Court) to resolve public issues promptly.
The Khuli Kachery was organized in Municipal Committee Hall.
The advisor listened various issues of the people and their suggestions.
He directed the concerned Federal Government’s Departments to resolve their issue on priority.
Chairman Press Club, Sheikh Munir Ahmed highlighted the issues of post office on the occasion.
