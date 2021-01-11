Adjournment motion regarding merged districts accepted for debate

The adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai regarding facilities in merged districts has been accepted for debate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai regarding facilities in merged districts has been accepted for debate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

Nighat Orakzai said that the tribal people are spending their lives without basic facilities. She demanded that basic facilities should be given to the people of merged districts.

Similarly, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amendment of Certain Fiscal Laws Bill, 2021 in the House moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad.