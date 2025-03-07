Open Menu

Adjournment Motion Submitted In KP Assembly Over Deteriorating Law, Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) An adjournment motion has been submitted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday to hold a detailed discussion on the worsening law and order situation in the province, particularly in the southern districts.

The motion was submitted by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Parliamentary Leader, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

The motion highlighted that the security situation across the province, especially in the southern districts, had significantly deteriorated. Incidents of terrorism were increasing daily, targeting both civilians and security personnel.

Referring to the recent tragic attack in Bannu, which claimed the lives of innocent children, civilians, and security officials, Kundi criticized the government for limiting its response to mere condemnations.

He said that the uncertain security environment had not only endangered lives but also severely impacted businesses, educational institutions, and daily life.

The motion demanded an immediate session of the provincial assembly to suspend routine proceedings under Rule 73 and conduct a detailed debate on the issue.

