ADJs, Civil Judges transfer, posting ordered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Acting Chief Justice and the Judges of the Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and postings of the Additional Districts and Sessions Judges, Sr. CJ, CJ and JMs with immediate effect

According to the notification issued by Member Inspection Team 1, here on Monday, Additional District & Sessions Judge Ghulam Abass Memon was transferred from Gambat to Karachi Central vice Irfan Ali transferred and posted as ADG Gambat. Abdul Faheem Sr. Civil Judge Shikarpur was transferred and posted as Deputy Registrar Inspection, High Court Karachi against existing vacancy. Niaz Hussain Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate K.N Shah was transferred and posted as CJJM Dadu vice Ashiq Ali transferred and posted as CJJM K.

N Shah. Sajjad Ahmed Khoso CJJM Jacobabad transferred and posted at Family Court Jacobabad against an existing vacancy. Mushtaque Ali CJJM Karachi Central was transferred and posted as CJJM Umerkot vice Najeebullah Soomro transferred. Abdul Sattar CJJM Matyari was transferred and posted as CJJM Karachi Central. Abdul Sattar CJJM Matyari was transferred and posted as CJJM Karachi Central. Rehan Abdul Hadi CJJM Karachi East was transferred and posted as CJJM Shaheed Benazirabad vice Hameedullah transffered and posted as CJJM Karachi East. Amir Ali CJJM Thatta was transferred and posted as Karachi East vice Saba Turk transferred and posted as CJJM Thatta.

