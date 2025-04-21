ADJs, Civil Judges Transfer, Posting Ordered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM
Acting Chief Justice and the Judges of the Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and postings of the Additional Districts and Sessions Judges, Sr. CJ, CJ and JMs with immediate effect
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Acting Chief Justice and the Judges of the Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and postings of the Additional Districts and Sessions Judges, Sr. CJ, CJ and JMs with immediate effect.
According to the notification issued by Member Inspection Team 1, here on Monday, Additional District & Sessions Judge Ghulam Abass Memon was transferred from Gambat to Karachi Central vice Irfan Ali transferred and posted as ADG Gambat. Abdul Faheem Sr. Civil Judge Shikarpur was transferred and posted as Deputy Registrar Inspection, High Court Karachi against existing vacancy. Niaz Hussain Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate K.N Shah was transferred and posted as CJJM Dadu vice Ashiq Ali transferred and posted as CJJM K.
N Shah. Sajjad Ahmed Khoso CJJM Jacobabad transferred and posted at Family Court Jacobabad against an existing vacancy. Mushtaque Ali CJJM Karachi Central was transferred and posted as CJJM Umerkot vice Najeebullah Soomro transferred. Abdul Sattar CJJM Matyari was transferred and posted as CJJM Karachi Central. Abdul Sattar CJJM Matyari was transferred and posted as CJJM Karachi Central. Rehan Abdul Hadi CJJM Karachi East was transferred and posted as CJJM Shaheed Benazirabad vice Hameedullah transffered and posted as CJJM Karachi East. Amir Ali CJJM Thatta was transferred and posted as Karachi East vice Saba Turk transferred and posted as CJJM Thatta.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level
SSUET secures 3rd position at Regional Round (Sindh) of Pakistan Universities De ..
Students pay tribute to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary
Sialkot Chamber shows keen interest in ‘Single Country Exhibition in Addis Aba ..
KP CS reviews progress on uplift schemes, governance reforms
3 arrested over blackmailing citizen
ADJs, Civil Judges transfer, posting ordered
Police arrest vehicle lifter' recover stolen vehicle
A week long Anti-Polio campaign kicks off across Balochistan
RTO-1 continues action against PoS violation, tax evasion
Talal Chaudhry condoles with family of 12 killed in traffic accident
ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore trade opportunities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to improve education at districts level7 minutes ago
-
SSUET secures 3rd position at Regional Round (Sindh) of Pakistan Universities Debating Championship7 minutes ago
-
Students pay tribute to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Chamber shows keen interest in ‘Single Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa’7 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews progress on uplift schemes, governance reforms7 minutes ago
-
3 arrested over blackmailing citizen7 minutes ago
-
ADJs, Civil Judges transfer, posting ordered7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest vehicle lifter' recover stolen vehicle7 minutes ago
-
A week long Anti-Polio campaign kicks off across Balochistan7 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 continues action against PoS violation, tax evasion7 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry condoles with family of 12 killed in traffic accident7 minutes ago
-
Mayor chairs condolence meeting of KMC7 minutes ago