Adjuvant Therapy With Vitamin D Showing Promising Results In COVID-19 Patients

Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Adjuvant therapy with Vitamin D has shown promising results in the COVID-19 patients according to the landmark victory trial conducted on the role of Vitamin D recently here in a conference.

The second international PSIM conference was held at the a local hotel under the theme titled "Evidence based Medicine Apnao".  Speaking on the occasion President Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) and Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Javed Akram said that adjuvant therapy with Scotmann's SunnyD STAT softgel (Vitamin D3 200000 IU) has showed promising results in COVID-19 patients whose initial inflammatory Cytokine signatures were predicting potential development of Cytokine storm.

"This is also the first time in Pakistan that Real-Time genetic expressions were analyzed through RT-PCR , which can help predict and consequently prevent the development of Cytokine storm, the main killer in COVID-19 patients", Dr.

Akram said.

The results were announced under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President PSIM and Secretary General  PSIM, Prof. Aftab Mohsin  and Dr. Somia Iqtadar respectively.

The results would be published under the umbrella of UPAS Institute of Vitamin D Research , a combined collaboration between University of Health Sciences,  Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine Foundation,  Akram Medical Complex and Scotmann Pharmaceuticals to promote Vitamin D related research,  awareness and academic programmes.

Chairperson Akram Medical Complex, Dr. Shehla Akram and Senior Vice President PSIM, Professor, Dr. Sajid Ubaidullah were also present on the occasion.

