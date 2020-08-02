UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adl. Commissioner Inspects Waste Removing Sites Of WSSC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Adl. Commissioner inspects waste removing sites of WSSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman Sunday visited various areas of the city and inspected measures taken by Water and Sanitation Company WSSC) Kohat to remove waste of sacrificial animals on second day of Eid.

He inspected different waste collection sites setup by WSSC and inspected the operation.

He also directed staff to be vigilant and timely remove the waste and offal of sacrificial animals.

He said that administration is continuously monitoring the whole situation and people can lodge their complaints on 1334.

Related Topics

Water Company Kohat Abdur Rehman Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 3 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.