Adl. Commissioner inspects waste removing sites of WSSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman Sunday visited various areas of the city and inspected measures taken by Water and Sanitation Company WSSC) Kohat to remove waste of sacrificial animals on second day of Eid.

He inspected different waste collection sites setup by WSSC and inspected the operation.

He also directed staff to be vigilant and timely remove the waste and offal of sacrificial animals.

He said that administration is continuously monitoring the whole situation and people can lodge their complaints on 1334.