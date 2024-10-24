Adl Deputy Commissioner Visits Hamza Foundation
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 06:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Uzma Mukarram on Thursday visited Hamza Welfare Foundation and inspected its various sections.
During visit, she was briefed about the services being provided to patients suffering from various blood related disorders.
She was informed that Hamza Foundation is providing blood screening facilities to patients through state-of-the art machines besides giving free medicines to deserving patients of blood disorders.
Uzam Mukarram appreciated Hamza Foundation for its efforts to help ailing community and assured her cooperation to the foundation. He also urged affluent to support Hamza Foundation in its activities aimed to address miseries of patients.
APP/mds/
