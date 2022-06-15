Adl. IGP seeks plan to free Katcha area from criminals

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday visited Rajanpur to review situation in Katcha area and ordered the police to come up with a comprehensive plan for eliminating criminals and dismantling their hideouts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday visited Rajanpur to review situation in Katcha area and ordered the police to come up with a comprehensive plan for eliminating criminals and dismantling their hideouts.

Presiding over a meeting, the additional IGP said that to strengthen the writ of the state, more pickets would be set up in the area while the police would be equipped with modern resources.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Chaudhry Saleem, RPO Bahawalpur Sadiq Dogar, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Ali Zia, DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal, and SDPOs and SHOs posted in Katcha areas including Bangla Ichcha circle and Rojhan were in attendance.

DPO Rajanpur gave detailed briefing on law and order situation, criminals' hideouts in Katcha area and future strategy to improve the situation.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq also consulted SDPOs and SHOs stationed in Katcha area on future strategy and sought information regarding their requirements at police stations and the personnel deployed there.

He said that better and modernized resources would be provided to the police.

He ordered DPO Rajanpur and officials of Rojhan and Bangla Ichcha Katcha areas to brainstorm a comprehensive strategy, adding, he would finalize it in a meeting to be held within next few days to eliminate criminal elements and bring peace to the area.