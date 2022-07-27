UrduPoint.com

Adl. IGP Seeks Stern Action Against Offenders In Physical Violence Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Adl. IGP seeks stern action against offenders in physical violence cases

Addl IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered stern action against the accused involved in cases of physical assault in order to prevent such cases in future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Addl IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered stern action against the accused involved in cases of physical assault in order to prevent such cases in future.

Taking action on the case of physical assault of a hospital nurse on July 23, the additional IGP sought detailed report from regional police officer Dera Ghazi Khan and the development made in the case so far.

He directed RPO DG Khan to utilize all possible resources for provision of justice to the complainant by completing investigation on merit. Stern action on cases of physical assault was the need of hour, he added.

It was pertinent to mention here that a hospital nurse Ayesha Kanwal reported Sadar DG Khan police station on July 23 that the accused namely Adeel, Hassan, Mazhar and Bilal along with their four unknown accomplices, physically assaulted her and escaped.

She alleged that the criminals have also recorded her video. The police registered the case against the criminals and started the investigations.

Police sources said that three accused Adeel, Hassan and Mazhar got pre-arrest bail from the court, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Dera Ghazi Khan July Criminals All From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UN chief slams attack on peacekeepers in DR Congo ..

UN chief slams attack on peacekeepers in DR Congo which left 3 dead, amid protes ..

1 minute ago
 World Hepatitis Day on July 28

World Hepatitis Day on July 28

1 minute ago
 Balochistan receives torrential rain

Balochistan receives torrential rain

1 minute ago
 DUH starts chemotherapy facility

DUH starts chemotherapy facility

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Balochista ..

3 minutes ago
 CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes ..

CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.