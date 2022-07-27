Adl. IGP seeks stern action against offenders in physical violence cases

Addl IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered stern action against the accused involved in cases of physical assault in order to prevent such cases in future

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Addl IGP South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq on Wednesday ordered stern action against the accused involved in cases of physical assault in order to prevent such cases in future.

Taking action on the case of physical assault of a hospital nurse on July 23, the additional IGP sought detailed report from regional police officer Dera Ghazi Khan and the development made in the case so far.

He directed RPO DG Khan to utilize all possible resources for provision of justice to the complainant by completing investigation on merit. Stern action on cases of physical assault was the need of hour, he added.

It was pertinent to mention here that a hospital nurse Ayesha Kanwal reported Sadar DG Khan police station on July 23 that the accused namely Adeel, Hassan, Mazhar and Bilal along with their four unknown accomplices, physically assaulted her and escaped.

She alleged that the criminals have also recorded her video. The police registered the case against the criminals and started the investigations.

Police sources said that three accused Adeel, Hassan and Mazhar got pre-arrest bail from the court, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.