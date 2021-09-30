UrduPoint.com

Adll. Commissioner Visits Sweet Home

Thu 30th September 2021

Adll. Commissioner visits Sweet home

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Commissioner, Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has established Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) in Khairpur to cater the needs of the orphan across the district.

During his visit to Pakistan Sweet home Khairpur on Thursday, he said that orphan children are kept in home like environment with the provision of boarding facility, food and clothing.

He further said that the Khairpur administration will also extend full cooperation with orphan children regarding provision quality education in private schools.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Bait-ul- Mall, Mukhtuar Abro briefed the additional commissioner.

