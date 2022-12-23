UrduPoint.com

Admin Accelerates Crackdown Against Narcotics Mafia

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional administration of Peshawar has decided to further accelerate crackdown against narcotics mafia.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination held here on Friday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

Besides, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and tribal districts of Khyber and Mohmand, District Police Officers (DPOs), civil and military officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DCs of all five districts of the division gave detailed briefing regarding steps taken in view of the security situation and operation against narcotics smugglers in their respective districts.

The meeting decided for further acceleration in the pace of the ongoing crackdown against narcotics smugglers to end the menace of drug addiction for logical end.

It was decided the registration of FIRs against narcotics sellers with solid proofs and their vigorous following of such cases.

The meeting further issued directives for making best security arrangements in the prevailing situation for the upcoming Christmas festival.

The meeting also took crucial decisions for eradication of extortion and directed DCs and DPOs for launching joint operations in their respective districts, beside beefing up the security of foreigners and for this decided the implementation of the revised National Action Plan in letters and spirit.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud directed for the utilization of all available resources for maintenance of law and order in the region and furnishing of report in this regard on a daily basis.

