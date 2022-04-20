UrduPoint.com

Admin Accelerates Grand Clean-up Operation In Gujar Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Admin accelerates grand clean-up operation in Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Tehsil Administration Gujar Khan under its ongoing grand anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday carried out operation and removed encroachments from different commercial areas of the town.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal had launched a grand anti-encroachment operation to clear roads of commercial areas.

The administration today removed encroachments from different areas and warned the encroachers of strict action on violations of the rules.

He said, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.

/395

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Gujar Khan From

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

3 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

4 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

4 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

4 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.