UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Admin Accelerates Operation Against Coronavirus SOPs Violators; Impounds 110 PSVs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

Admin accelerates operation against coronavirus SOPs violators; impounds 110 PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration including Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq has accelerated its ongoing operation against coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators and conducting raids at Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities concerned conducted 134 raids at different routes and impounded 110 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) besides imposing fines amounting to Rs 226,000 on those violated SOPs issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

The administration had conducted a large number of raids at PSVs at different routes to check implementation of the SOPs.

110 vehicles were impounded during last week besides penalizing the violators with fines amounting to 226,000, he added.

He informed that RTA Rawalpindi teams had also been directed to launch an operation against PSVs and impound vehicles of the SOPs violators.

The authorities were conducting raids to ensure implementation of the SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.

RTA squads constituted to check implementation of the SOPs had accelerated their raids.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals and at various routes to facilitate the people, he added.

He said, the operation would continue and the vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Rawalpindi district, the public transport, especially the van and Suzuki pick up based transport, poses a serious threat to the residents due to non-compliance with the SOPs as social distancing for prevention of coronavirus pandemic are being violated despite warnings and fines by the authorities concerned.

The district administration is taking strict actions against the transporters, shopping plazas, marriage halls, restaurants and other public places for not following all the precautionary measures.

A large number of vehicles were being inspected and fines were imposed by Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi but still, the transporters, drivers and passengers are not fully following the SOPs which may cause danger to the health system.

Majority of the citizens are not observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters are just concerned about earning money through accommodating maximum passengers in a van or Suzuki pick ups. Hundreds of vans and Suzuki pick ups are plying as public transport and hundreds of passengers have no options except for using these over-crowded vehicles on different routes.

395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Marriage Vehicles RTA Rawalpindi Van Money May All Suzuki Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

25 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

55 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

55 minutes ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE sets a new oil industry benchmark w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.