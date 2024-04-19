Open Menu

Admin Accords Priority To Clean Drinking Water For Citizens: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division Zafarul Islam Khattak has underlined the need for addressing issues pertaining to the drainage and clean drinking water projects for Dera Ismail Khan city and its remote areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division Zafarul islam Khattak has underlined the need for addressing issues pertaining to the drainage and clean drinking water projects for Dera Ismail Khan city and its remote areas.

In this regard, he was chairing a meeting that focused on urgent solutions to issues pertaining to drainage and clean drinking water projects.

Provincial minister for Public Health Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan exclusively participated among others including Deputy Commissioner Dera, Mansoor Arshad Khattak, Chief Engineer Public Health, South Region, Waliatullah Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Syed Gulfam Shah and senior officials from various relevant departments.

The Commissioner reiterated the administration's commitment to resolving citizens' issues, particularly regarding the provision of clean water.

In this regard, he said the district administration would take all necessary measures to address the challenges facing the water supply projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that KP government was revolutionary measures for uplift of all sectors of the province.

He said directives had been issued to the departments of Public Health, WSSP, and other relevant departments to expedite their efforts for resolving issues in way of water projects for Dera Ismail Khan.

He was of the view that with the timely completion of water schemes, the residents of the Dera Ismail Khan and that even its remote areas would have access to clean drinking water.

