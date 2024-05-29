Admin Accords Priority To Clean Drinking Water For Citizens
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has underlined the need for addressing issues pertaining to the drainage and clean drinking water projects for Sukkur city and its remote areas
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has underlined the need for addressing issues pertaining to the drainage and clean drinking water projects for Sukkur city and its remote areas.
In this regard, he was chairing a meeting that focused on urgent solutions to issues pertaining to drainage and clean drinking water projects.
The deputy commissioner reiterated the administration's commitment to resolving citizens' issues, particularly regarding the provision of clean water.
this regard, he said the district administration would take all necessary measures to address the challenges facing the water supply projects.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that government was revolutionary measures for uplift of all sectors.
He was of the view that with the timely completion of water schemes, the residents of the city and that even its remote areas would have access to clean drinking water.
Recent Stories
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief
Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11
Rescue 1122 rescues cow
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief11 minutes ago
-
One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter14 minutes ago
-
PIE meeting finalizes integration of education data for 2022-202318 minutes ago
-
LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues18 minutes ago
-
Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA18 minutes ago
-
Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to resolve problems19 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender19 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-14825 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 1112 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 rescues cow25 minutes ago
-
Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibiting outstanding perfor ..25 minutes ago
-
BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh11 minutes ago