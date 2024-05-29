Open Menu

Admin Accords Priority To Clean Drinking Water For Citizens

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has underlined the need for addressing issues pertaining to the drainage and clean drinking water projects for Sukkur city and its remote areas

In this regard, he was chairing a meeting that focused on urgent solutions to issues pertaining to drainage and clean drinking water projects.

The deputy commissioner reiterated the administration's commitment to resolving citizens' issues, particularly regarding the provision of clean water.

this regard, he said the district administration would take all necessary measures to address the challenges facing the water supply projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that government was revolutionary measures for uplift of all sectors.

He was of the view that with the timely completion of water schemes, the residents of the city and that even its remote areas would have access to clean drinking water.

